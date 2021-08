SUKKUR: A man has gunned down his wife at Bakhshapur in Kashmore-Kandhkot district after alleging her of ‘Kari’. Reports said the accused Bahram Jakhrani had allegedly gunned down his wife Zareen Khatoon in village RD-109 of Bakhshapur of district Kashmore-Kandhkot after declaring her a ‘Kari’ and managed to escape from the scene.