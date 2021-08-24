After revealing names…: Police move to conceal rape victims' names

LAHORE: Senior officers of Lahore police first disclosed the identity of the rape victims in the official handout, and later on issued a letter to PEMRA and DGPR for issuance of directions to media for concealing identity of victims. CCPO Lahore held a press conference on Monday along with DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan and SSP Investigations Mansoor Aman. Soon after the press conference, a handout was issued from CCPO office which mentioned the names of both victims very clearly. Meanwhile, DIG Investigations wrote a letter, a copy of which is available with The News, to the Regional General Manager PEMRA and DGPR with the request for concealment of identity of victims in case FIR No. 2685 registered under sections 34/376-II, 376-III, 365-A/392 PPC at Chung police station. The letter read,” Disclosures of identity of victim of rape is an offence under section 376-A of PPC and whoever prints or publishes any matter from which the identity of the victim can be disclosed shall be punished with imprisonment which extend to 3 years or with fine. In the instant case, the victims have submitted application for concealment of their identity. Forgoing in view, it is requested to direct the electronic and print media not to disclose the identity of the victims as their family life will affect badly."