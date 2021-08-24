Punjab govt to fully participate in Dubai Expo: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government will organise panel discussions, seminars, fashion shows, cultural events, expo-led events and various other activities in the Dubai Expo scheduled to be held in November 2021.

The decision was made in the maiden meeting of the steering committee formed under the chairmanship of Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal held here on Monday to finalise the arrangements for participation in the Dubai Expo. The steering committee will approve the content for the event participation.

The meeting held in the committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade took important decisions for full participation of the Punjab government in the Dubai Expo. Addressing the meeting, Minister Aslam Iqbal said that the government would fully participate in the international event in an organised manner and the historical culture, trade, tourism and bright traditions of Punjab would be highlighted.

The investor-friendly environment in Punjab will be brought to the notice of the world. He directed that all arrangements be finalised by September 15. PBIT CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal said that the PBIT would facilitate businessmen to obtain visas to participate in the Dubai Expo. Cultural and Trade colours of the Punjab will be visible to the world. Chairman, Punjab Information Technology Board, Asfar Manzoor, Secretary, Industry and Commerce, Wasif Khurshid, Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.