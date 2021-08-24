Quetta Gladiators ready to welcome Shahid Afridi

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators will be happy with the inclusion of legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi in their ranks for the seventh edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta’s owner Nadeem Omar said that he is hopeful about welcoming Afridi, who played for champions Multan Sultans in season six, next year. “We are hopeful that Shahid Afridi will be part of Quetta Gladiators in HBL PSL 7. We will be really happy if that happens,” said Omar.

“Afridi played a key part in the promotion of the Kashmir Premier League. Despite being unfit in the final, he fought hard and led his team to the title,” he added. Nadeem also opened up about his team’s preparations for the next season after a disappointing performance. They finished at the bottom in the sixth edition of HBL PSL.

“Our preparations are in full swing for HBL PSL 7 and will try to introduce new players through our talent hunt programme,” he said. “Last season our selection wasn’t good which is why we were not able to get the desired results. We have complete faith in Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership and he will continue to lead the side in the future,” he added.

The Quetta owner was also hopeful that the schedule of the event would not be changed despite Australia’s tour of Pakistan in February and March next year. “We want HBL PSL 7 to take place during its usual March window but we also know that Australian team is set to visit Pakistan during that time. We are hopeful that the league’s schedule won’t be disturbed and it will take place at one or two venues without being affected by Covid-19,” he said.