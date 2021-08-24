Green Pakistan to be a gift for coming generations: PTI MPA

Under the ‘Let's Make Karachi Green’ campaign, a tree-planting campaign camp was organised by the PTI, and Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi made arrangements in this regard.

PTI National Assembly member Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, MPA Sanjay Gangwani and other officials participated, and plants were distributed among DHA residents.

PTI leaders said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a green Pakistan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was playing its role in making Karachi beautiful and free from environmental pollution, which was would be a gift for new generations.

Earlier, PTI leaders visited the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed, offered Fateha and laid a wreath with a green flag. They also paid tribute to the national hero and his family.

Separately, PTI leaders congratulated MNA Najeeb Haroon on his victory in the recent Pakistan Engineering Council elections under the National Engineers Alliance panel. The PTI has inaugurated it election office in Neelam Colony. The PTI is busy with the Clifton Cantonment Board elections.