One killed, three injured in Bajaur clash

KHAR: A young man was killed and three others sustained injuries when two tribes traded fire over a dispute of ownership of a mountain in Barsadin area in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Local sources said that a dispute was running over the ownership of a mountain in Barsadin between the residents of Dabar and Chorak areas in Salarzai tehsil.They said that both the parties had taken positions and were using automatic weapons against other.

As a result, a youth identified as Muhammad Kashif and resident of Dabar was killed and three others sustained injuries. Officials of district administration along with police rushed to the spot and launched efforts to effect ceasefire. The police arrested five persons.Meanwhile, the district administration constituted jirga to resolve the longstanding dispute between the rival tribes.