Child’s mutilated body recovered, accused arrested

MANSEHRA: Police on Monday recovered a mutilated body of a five-year-old child who had been allegedly abducted and killed by his uncle in Gandhian area of the district the

other day.

“We have arrested a man who had allegedly killed his nephew as the latter’s father used to taunt him as impotent for having no male child,” Javed Khan, the SHO of the City Police Station, told reporters here on Monday.

Shahzeb, 5, went missing from outside his home in the Pano Dehri area on August 19 and his mutilated body was dug out by the police from underground in Ghandian.“The accused Naeem Abbas, who is the husband of the victim’s aunt, confessed to his crime during the preliminary investigation and revealed the place where he had buried the victim after strangling him to death,” Javed said.

He said the accused also confessed that he had abducted the child from outside his house and taken him away in a taxicab and strangled him as the night fell.

The SHO said that the accused, during investigations, revealed that he did not have a son and Mohammad Fayyaz, the father of the slain child, used to taunt him as impotent and as a result, he got infuriated and took such an extreme step of killing Fayyaz’s son.

Fayyaz said that the accused had also developed differences with his wife as the couple had daughters and he wanted a male child.Allah Rakha, who is the maternal grandfather of the victim boy, had got registered an FIR with the police, stating that his son-in-law used to torture his daughter for not having a male child.