Boy killed for making phone calls to girl in Dadu

SUKKUR: A boy was killed on Sunday by his relative over making phone calls to his sister in district Dadu.According to reports, accused Waseem Panhwar shot dead his relative, Abid Panhwar, when he found him making phone calls to his sister in village Laisoro Panhwar near Phulji Station in Dadu.

Parents of the deceased and local residents, carrying the body demonstrated on the Indus Highway against the killing of the boy. They said police had arrested the accused but later freed him after allegedly taking bribe. The protesters demanded the police to arrest the accused and remove the SHO of the concerned police station.