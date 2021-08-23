Protests held in parts of Sindh against closure of institutions

SUKKUR: Parents, teachers, students and members of civil society on Sunday held demonstrations in various districts of Sindh against the closure of all educational institutions in the province.

According to reports, the protesters held demonstrations in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Ghotki, carrying banners, placards and demanding the opening of all educational institutions from primary to university level to protect their children’s future.

They said more than a year had already elapsed due to Covid-19 pandemic, while, currently, when all the markets, shopping malls, other businesses and political activities were allowed to be carried out, what was the reason the Sindh government had ordered to close the educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the protesters marched on the streets, raising slogans and holding placards. They demanded the authorities to open all the educational institutions with strict implementation of SOPs.