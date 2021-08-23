Work on Mardan health projects in full swing

MARDAN: The Board of Governors (BoG) Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan was told on Sunday that work on Bacha Khan Medical College (BKCM) and Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital (BBCH) was in full swing.

The project directors said this while speaking at the 44th meeting of the BoG with its Chairman Prof Dr Syed Fazle Hadi in the chair.

BoG members Tahir Ali Khan and Attaullah Khan Toru attended the meeting held at the New Admin Block of the BKMC. Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai and Dr Shahid Khattak participated in the meeting via video link.

Dean/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BKMC/MMC Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, Medical Director Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali, Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mehmood, Deputy Hospital Director Dr Javed Iqbal, Secretary to BoG Azhar Khan, Director Finance Muhammad Sheraz, Nursing Director Mehrun Nisa and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting also approved the increase in the salary of employees of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and constituent units as per government policy and honourarium for those who had performed duty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mehmood informed the meeting about the progress made on various ongoing uplift, renovation and upgradation projects. He said that civil work on the library, lifts, gynae and medical wards was completed, adding the projects would be completed on time.

Dr Tariq Mehmood said that the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre had agreed to provide to Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) software to MMC. He said the purchase of equipment for HMIS was in progress.

The BoG expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on underdeveloped projects and stressed for its timely completion. MD Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali said that 293 patients have been examined so far in the Covid triage during the 4th wave of the pandemic, adding that 266 patients were admitted to the hospital during the fresh wave of the pandemic.

He said that a sharp the increase was witnessed in the Covid-19 positivity ratio, adding the mortality rate was low compared to the previous waves.

Project Director of the BBCH Dr Javed Iqbal said that Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) ducting has almost been completed in BBCH and its outdoor units have been installed. He said work on making of door/windows, installation of electrical accessories was in full swing.

The official said that the project would soon be completed if the funds were timely released.

Project Director of the BKMC Dr Abdul Jamil said work on the building of the college had been completed while work on sealing, railing, installation of new electricity feeder and obtaining a gas connection for the project was in process.

Dean/CEO Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil informed the BoG about the Pakistan Medical Commission faculty requirements for MBBS and BDS and requested for approval of the same to meet the requirements, which the board approved.