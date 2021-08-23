Security officials reach Lahore for NZ, Eng tours

LAHORE: The officials of an independent security agency have arrived in Pakistan to review arrangements for New Zealand and England cricket teams’ tours.

Australia-based security expert Reg Dickinson has been hired by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) while England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has sent David Snears to Lahore.

The security experts will begin their work from Monday (today) during which they will visit Gaddafi Stadium, Punjab Safe City Authority office, and the hotel where the teams are to stay. The security experts will also visit Rawalpindi where they will be briefed by Punjab and federal security officials.

Dickinson will fly back on August 27 and David Snears will remain in Pakistan until the tour of the England women’s team.

Dickason arrived on Sunday (today). David Snears had arrived the other day.

A PCB official said that the two experts’ visit had been planned before the change in Afghanistan government.