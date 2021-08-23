GCU announces undergraduate entrance test schedule

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced the schedule for its entrance tests for undergraduate admissions in 27 disciplines, clarifying that it wouldn’t be able to adopt the Higher Education Commission’s Undergraduate Studies Aptitude Test (USAT) for admissions this year.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that GCU’s entrance tests for undergraduate admissions would take place in small groups from August 28 to September 1, 2021, to ensure strict implementation of SOPs for prevention against COVID-19. He said specific date for the test of each department would be posted on the university's website.

However, Prof Zaidi said, the students securing admissions on the reserved seats of sports, co-curricular activities and reserved seats for the disabled would be exempted from the entrance test. Prof Zaidi said the interviews of those qualifying from the entrance test would be held from September 13 to 15, 2021.

The GCU Societies Board also announced the trial schedule for undergraduate admissions based on co-curricular activities. The three-day trials would be started from August 24 (tomorrow).

The VC said the last date to apply for undergraduate admission would remain August 23 (today), and no further extension would be granted. He said that for the first time, the GCU admission process had been completely digitised as printing and submission of hard copies of admissions forms and academic documents were not required. He said all admission forms were accepted online through www.gcuonline.pk.

Prof Zaidi said GCU had eliminated discrimination between regular and self-supporting students, as all self-supporting students would also be eligible for the scholarships, hostel accommodation and transport services. “Students of both sessions would receive equal treatment in the faculty allocations and other services,” he concluded.