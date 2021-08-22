Three arrested in human trafficking case in Mardan

MARDAN: District police arrested three alleged human traffickers and also recovered 15 stolen motorcycles while busting a motorbike lifting gang and

A police spokesman said that taking notice of a complaint, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan directed the cops to investigate a case and the cops from City Police Station later arrested three persons in the human trafficking case. One Salman had reported that he had been shifted to Iran by Iran Gul, Muhammad Zahid and Abdul Ghaffar, although he had paid money in order to land in Turkey.

He said that in Iran, he was arrested and tortured by police and later a friend of the three accused later got Rs200,000 more from his family in Pakistan.

The cops arrested the three accused, who confessed to their crime and also handed over Rs200,000 taken from the victim family.

Meanwhile, the cops while investigating the frequent thefts of motorbikes in Shergarh area traced a gang and arrested its two members, identified as Jahangir, a resident of Kharaki, and Hussain Shah, a resident of Katlang.

The cops also recovered 15 stolen motorbikes on the pointation of the arrestees during investigations.