Never-ending chain of problems

Infrastructure projects in Rawalpindi always remain unfinished after getting off the ground or move distressingly at a snail’s pace. Take for example the work going on Islamabad Expressway for PDW Underpass and Korang Bridge.

The administration of CDA says that it is making all efforts to complete the ongoing projects despite the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic. It says special attention is being paid to the restoration of road infrastructure, construction of new roads, avenues, ways, and bridges. It intends to add two more lanes to the expressway from Koral up to T. Chowk.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) through its contractors started construction of PWD underpass towards the end of last year, to ease the flow of traffic on the Islamabad Expressway. It had a plan to open the underpass and bridge over it for traffic by July 31.

Actually, the PWD underpass project was supposed to be completed in May, but due to a change in its design, the CDA extended the scope of work by around 10pc. On the directives of the CDA chairman, the authority had set deadlines of June and July 31 for the PDW Underpass and December 31 for the Korang Bridge respectively. The deadline for PWD Underpass has already expired.

“Now it has started getting on the nerves of commuters as the side roads carpeting remain unfinished. Those working in the federal capital have to face round-the-clock traffic snarls, especially in the morning hours when they want to get to their offices on time.

“Traffic jams waste most of the time as the traffic refuses to move at times. For one, this project leaves the road heavily congested, thus leaving the commuters in the lurch as traffic density on the road grows in magnitude. Not surprisingly, whether during peak hours or non-peak hours, you will usually encounter a traffic jam on this route.

“One can see the Islamabad Expressway full of vehicles of all kinds such as cars, two-wheelers, trucks, dumpers, flying coaches, buses, wagons, and trolley tractors. On one project, though, the authorities are spending millions of rupees, remodeling other city roads once so serene and peaceful have become crowded, teasing tracks.

When such is the state of affairs in the areas that have been in the comfort zone for a long time, can other vicinities, or the newest addition to it, expect to get anything better from the concerned authorities. The biggest challenge for the authorities is balancing and managing the heavy traffic load from Koral Chowk onward and makes it even more important to complete this route as quickly as possible.