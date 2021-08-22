Nadra launches QTTC for verification of family members

Nadra verification system.

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched a ‘Qaumi Tasdeeq-o-Tajdeed Campaign’ (QTTC), a new system for verification of the family members.

According to the Nadra spokesman, under the QTTC, the family members can be verified from the registered mobile number in Nadra through a SMS “<13 digit CNIC No> Space ” at “8009”.

In response, you will receive details of your family members. If any information is incorrect or the name of an intruder or unrelated person is included in the family members, write “1” in reply to inform the Nadra. A representative of the Nadra will contact you in this regard from help line 051-2778009. If all the information is found correct, write “2” in reply, to confirm the correct information to the Nadra.

In order to avail the verification and renewal service, it is necessary to register a SMS with Nadra from the same mobile number which was provided at the Nadra registration centre while processing the ID card or “B” form. If your mobile number is not registered with the Nadra, you can visit any Nadra centre for the registration or change of mobile number. This facility is provided free of cost at all the Nadra registration centres.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Nadra headquarters last week. Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik gave a detailed briefing on the complete roadmap of the Digital Pakistan. Innovative technologies, such as the artificial intelligence will be used to make Nadra’s database free from any kind of false entries and the fake identity cards will be detected.Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik created a system of verification and renewal in a very short period of time after assuming the post of Chairman and ensured its implementation which has made it very easy to identify foreigners in the Nadra database.