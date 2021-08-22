KNIP setting up food street at Boat Basin

The Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Program (KNIP) is working on setting up a food street at Boat Basin in Clifton based on a mix of modern and ancient architecture.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced that the food street would have a walking track as well.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday reviewed the ongoing development work in Boat Basin and the adjoining areas. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi and KNIP Project Director Karamullah Waqasi were also present on the occasion.

During the administrator's visit, Waqasi gave a detailed briefing on the establishment of a food street at Boat Basin and said the Government of Sindh had already started renovation and construction for the purpose.

The administrator, who is also a provincial government spokesperson, said that along with the Boat Basin Food Street, a walking track and other facilities would also be provided.

The food street would keep beautiful combination of ancient and modern architecture, he said and ordered speedy completion of the ongoing development works at Boat Basin.

Wahab said that this project would be a standard project for the citizens of Karachi near the beach. He added that food streets had been set up in different parts of Karachi with the aim of providing better facilities to the citizens.

"These types of food streets are established in all major cities of the world where citizens come with their families for outdoor dining and other recreational facilities," he added.

The administrator ordered making this project better and useful in all respects and said the Sindh government would continue to do all possible good and effective work for the welfare of the citizens.

He said the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project was an important development project of the city under which various important areas were being developed and roads, sidewalks, intersections and other places were being modernised and beautified.

"The implementation of this project in the Boat Basin Clifton area will also significantly improve and the citizens will get better facilities in this area. The Government of Sindh will extend all possible cooperation for the implementation of this project," Barrister Wahab said.