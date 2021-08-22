Shanties removed under Nazimabad flyover in anti-encroachment operation

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out an anti-encroachment operation in District Central’s Nazimabad area on Friday and Saturday.

According to details shared by KMC Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, the operation was held under the Nazimabad flyover near Petrol Pump Chowrangi inhabited by nomads since long.

Siddiqui said various shanties and unplanned settlements under the flyover were removed along with wooden and steel-made stalls, stoves and pushcarts.

KMC Deputy Director Tariq Khan and assistant commissioner supervised the operation that was carried out in the presence of heavy contingent of police.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the office of District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem regarding the ongoing anti-encroachment operation along the mighty Gujjar Nullah of the city.

KMC Katchi Abadi Director Mazhar Khan was present at the meeting along with other officials and representatives of the police and Rangers.

The Gujjar Nullah is a natural drain flowing from New Karachi to Haji Mureed Goth’s Chona Depot where it falls into the Lyari River. The nullah crosses Rashid Minhas Road at Shafiq Morr and heads towards the Cafe Piyala Hotel, then all the way to the Ziauddin Hospital before falling into the Lyari River. The meeting was told that the Gujjar Nullah would be turned into a model storm water drain. Once the nullah was cleared of encroachments, it would be remodelled in a way that the sewerage water and rainwater would flow in it separately.

Siddiqui explained that on both sides of the Gujjar Nullah, 30-foot-wide roads would be constructed. He added that the anti-encroachment operation along the drain was under way at six different locations.