A hospital in need

Bolan Medical Complex Hospital is a state-run medical facility in Quetta. The hospital, however, doesn’t have the state-of-the-art medical equipment that are required to save patients’ lives. It is surprising that the Balochistan government hasn’t taken any steps to improve the working conditions of the hospital. Doctors and nurses skip work quite frequently, leaving patients on their own.

There have been a few instances where patients’ families were asked to bring life-saving medicines to the hospital. The provincial government must take notice of this situation.

Shoaib Haleem

Quetta