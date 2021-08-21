IHC suspends plots allotment to judges thru balloting

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday suspended the allotment of plots to judges of the high court and subordinate judiciary on lower prices through balloting in sectors F-14 and F-15.

The IHC chief justice in his remarks said that the cases of affected people of these sectors are under trial while Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) created an opportunity to benefit the judges.

Earlier, IHC directed the capital’s civic agency and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to resolve within week compensation related issues of the affected people of different sectors.

The court also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to summon its board meeting to look into the matter and give a course of action to resolve it.

The court upheld its decision regarding allotment of plots in sectors F-14, F-15 along with auction and handing over possession until the next hearing. A single-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the cases regarding displaced people of different plots and their unpaid prolonged compensation by CDA.

IHC has sought a complete record of land acquisition and its use from CDA and FGEHA within a week in a case related to compensation to the affected peole of different sectors of Islamabad.

“This is a classic case, where will the affected people go after 52 years?” Minallah said, adding that there was no such precedent in the world.

There are encroachment and lawlessness in the federal capital. Justice Minallah remarked that the land grabbing continues in federal capital. The people were being deprived from their rights, he said. Two parallel policies of CDA and FGEHA were enforced in Islamabad, the court stated.