Pak naval chief, Jordanian military officials discuss defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on visit to Jordan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) Jordanian Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Director Air Operations Brigadier General Mohammad Kh Aljaloudi and Commander RJNF Colonel Hisham Khaleel Al Jarrah.

During meeting with Commander RJNF, the Naval Chief was briefed on capabilities of RJNF. The dignitaries dwelled on close bilateral naval association in diverse realms between the two countries. Earlier, the CJCS held meetings with Jordanian Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity and Director of Air Operations Brigadier General Muhammad Kh Aljaloudi and dilated upon matters of mutual interest and naval collaboration. The Admiral highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts against terrorism; Counter Piracy Operations and PN initiative of RMSP. Commanders of Royal Jordanian Armed Forces lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts for peace and security and acknowledged strong defence foundations and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan. —Correspondent