Ashura observed in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: Ashura was observed peacefully with religious solemnity and reverence throughout the district. Tight security arrangements were made along the routes of processions to avert any untoward incident. Commissioner Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and acting RPO/CPO Sohail Chaudhry remained active and visited Chowk Clock Tower, Central Imambargah Diglouspura, Satiana Road, People’s Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony and other localities to check the security arrangements.

They visited the medical camps set up at Clock Tower and directed the Health Department and Rescue 1122 to provide best medical treatment to the mourners. Talking to newsmen, Commissioner Saqib Manan said that Ashura processions and Majalis were held in peaceful environment while ideal atmosphere of sectarian harmony was witnessed among all schools of thoughts in this connection. The commissioner appreciated the remarkable role of Ulema, traders and civil society for their exemplary cooperation to maintain peace during Ashura.

JARANWALA: Ashura was observed with religious solemnity here to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala.

The main Tazia procession was taken out from Imambargah Qasre Batool. The police had made strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. The people had set up Sabeels of milk, juice and water. Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer also attended the procession. The procession culminated at the same Imambargah after marching through its traditional route. The processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah were also taken out from different parts of the tehsil.

GUJRANWALA: Youm-e-Ashur was observed peacefully amid tight security in the city and other parts of the district.

Five major processions were taken out from different Imambargahs of the city and peacefully concluded after passing through their traditional routes. The main procession was taken out from Imambargah Gulistan-e-Maarfat on College Road. Strict security arrangements were made to ensure safety of the mourners and all roads leading to the interior city where most of the processions were taken out were closed and a large number of policemen were deployed there.

LALAMUSA: Youm-e-Ashur was observed with religious solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala. The main procession of Ashura was taken out from Markazi Imambargah Qasr-e-Abu Talib on Railway Road. Zuljinnah, Tazia and Alam processions were also taken out. Tight security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident. The police had sealed the entrance and exit points of routes of the Ashura procession.

MULTAN: Ashura was observed peacefully here. Total 155 processions were taken out and 130 Majalis were held in the district. Around 112 Tazia processions were taken out in the city. More than 4,500 police officials performed security duty. The police had made strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

NANKANA SAHIB: Like other parts of the country, Ashura was observed with religious solemnity here on Thursday. As many as 22 processions were taken out while seven Majalis were held across the district. The main procession was taken out from Imambargah Qasr-e-Fatima and concluded at Hussaini Bagh after passing through its traditional route.

The district police took strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident. About 1,300 police personnel, including 750 volunteers, performed Ashura duty. The police were also deployed at rooftops of houses along the procession route. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Dr Inam and DPO Bilal Iftikhar visited the processions to check the security arrangements.

KASUR: The main procession of Ashura was taken out from Imambargah Sadaat Manzil on Circular Road amid tight security. The procession ended at Imambargah Hussainia at Kot Rukan Din after marching through its traditional route.