FGEHA asked to accommodate all government employees in housing scheme

Islamabad: The Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to accommodate all leftover government employees in the next phase of housing scheme.

He directed that housing policy, plans, and other information should be placed on the website of the authority that should be updated regularly, so that members may be aware of all actions of the authority.

He also directed that all projects which have crossed their completion date should be completed on a top priority basis. He emphasized that the whole process of allotment of plots should meet the highest standard of transparency.

The Federal Ombudsman was chairing a progress review meeting on all the projects of FGEHA in the Ombudsman Secretariat on Friday. The Director-General FGEHA while giving a briefing on the ongoing housing projects informed that during recent balloting for allotments of plots in sector F-14/15, quite a few eligible members of Cat-I and Cat-II could not be accommodated due to a shortage of plots.

He assured the Federal Ombudsman that the leftover eligible members would be accommodated in the next sector F-12. He informed that the land acquisition award has been given while physical possession of the land is to be obtained shortly. In the context of the cost of plots, he assured that maximum efforts would be made to minimize the extra financial burden on the leftover members.

He further informed that 39% of development work has been completed in the Green Enclave-I Housing Scheme at Bhara Kahu. He said that bridge and main excess from Murree Expressway to the Sky Garden project has been completed and its development work will be started next month. He informed that regarding rehabilitation of G-13, road infrastructure, street lights, filtration plants and waterworks have been completed; however, 12 parks and 05 playgrounds are near completion. He informed that in sectors G-14/2&3, 1100 plots have been handed over to its allottees and 60% development work has also been completed.