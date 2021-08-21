IHC suspends plots allotment to judges through balloting

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Athar Minallah, on Friday suspended the allotment of plots to judges of the high court and subordinate judiciary on lower prices through balloting in sectors F-14 and F-15.

The IHC chief justice in his remarks said that the cases of affected people of these sectors are under trial while the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) created an opportunity to benefit the judges.

Earlier, IHC directed the capital’s civic agency and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to resolve within a week compensation related issues of the affected people of different sectors.

The court also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to summon its board meeting to look into the matter and give a course of action to resolve it. The court upheld its decision regarding allotment of plots in sectors F-14, F-15 along with auction and handing over possession until the next hearing.

A single-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the cases regarding displaced people of different plots and their unpaid compensation by CDA. The IHC has sought a complete record of land acquisition and its use from the CDA and FGEHA within a week in a case related to compensation to the affected peole of different sectors of Islamabad.

“This is a classic case, where will the affected people go after 52 years?” Minallah said, adding that there was no such precedent in the world. There are encroachments and lawlessness in the federal capital.

Justice Minallah remarked that the land grabbing continues in federal capital. The people were being deprived of their rights, he said. Two parallel policies of CDA and FGEHA were enforced in Islamabad, the court stated.