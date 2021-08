GUJRANWALA: : A minor boy drowned in Nullah in Wahndo, Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Five-year-old Zain was playing near Nullah when he slipped and drowned.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Two people died in road accidents in Ladhewala Warriach and Khiali Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Muhammad Ajmal, 40, was travelling in his rickshaw and near Qazi Kot a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. Arslan of Trigri died on the spot when a truck hit him near Sabzi Mandi, Gujranwala.