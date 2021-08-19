School Teacher found dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The bullet-riddled body of a schoolteacher was found dumped at a deserted place in the limits of Risalpur Police Station here on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the police found the body of Amjad Ali Shah, who had been killed by unidentified men and took it to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

The accused had taken away his motorcycle, cellphone and wallet carrying his CNIC and cash, thus his identity could not be established initially.

Inspector Mian Bilal Haleem, in-charge of Risalpur Police Station, posted the pictures of the victim on Facebook in order to obtain details about him.

The slain person was later identified as Amjad Ali Shah, who was a teacher at the Government High School Piran in Ziarat Kaka Sahib and lived at Armoured Colony in Nowshera cantonment.

The wife of the deceased was the vice-principal of the Government Girls High School in Akora Khattak. It was learnt that he told his wife on phone that he was going to repair his motorcycle when unidentified gunmen killed him.