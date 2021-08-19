KP govt cognizant of evolving situation in Afghanistan, says CM

PESHAWAR: Expressing satisfaction over security arrangements for Muharram, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the evolving scenario in Afghanistan demanded extraordinary arrangements of security and the provincial government was fully cognizant of the situation.

The chief minister was talking to reporters after visiting the control room at Home Department and Command and Control Centre of Peshawar Police.

Mahmood Khan expressed satisfaction over the overall security arrangements and lauded the efforts of administration, police and other law-enforcing agencies.

He said the government had made extraordinary security arrangements for Muharram in view of the prevailing regional security situation, adding that there was close coordination amongst all the law-enforcing agencies. He said the government had taken steps to ensure law and order during Muharram, adding that so far no untoward incident had happened in the province

He added that his government was taking steps to strengthen the police by equipping it with modern equipment and technology to enable it to effectively deal with the situation.

He visited the control room set up in the Home Department to review security arrangements put in place for the peaceful observance of the Muharram.

Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Secretary Home, Ikramullah, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mahsood, CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan and other high-ups were also present. The chief minister was briefed about steps taken to ensure law and order during Muharram,

He was told that in the prevailing regional scenario, extraordinary security arrangements had been made for Muharram. He was informed that more than 33,000 police personnel had been deployed in the province specifically for Muharram security with backup of platoons of Pak Army and Frontier Constabulary. It was informed that sensitive districts of the province had been given special focus with regard to security arrangements.

The chief minister was informed that special arrangements had been made for real time monitoring of Muharram processions. The hotels and other places around imambargahs and traditional routes of processions were being monitored to avoid any untoward incident.

“Besides, central control room at provincial level, similar control rooms have also been set up at divisional and district level to have a close eye on the situation,” the chief was told.

He was informed that in view of the corona pandemic, arrangements have also been made for implementation of corona SOPs in the Muharram processions in addition to setting up corona vaccination camps at important points of Muharram majalis.

Later, the chief minister visited the newly set up Command and Control Centre of Peshawar Police.

The chief minister was told that as many as 15 processions and eight majalis would be held on 10 of Muharram in Peshawar for which security arrangements have been put in place with a deployment of more than 8000 police personnel.

He was told that special arrangements had also been made for uninterrupted supply of power for majalis.