Punjab governor approves BZU project

MULTAN: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday approved Bahauddin Zakariyia University project for the establishment of Ghaus-e-Azam Renewable and Efficient Energy Centre of Excellence and Development (GREEN-CEED).

BZU Electrical Engineering Department chairman Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Malik said the department had made hectic efforts and finally the governor approved the scheme. He said Punjab Minister Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, BZU VC Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology and all the staff members played a key role in the approval of the project.