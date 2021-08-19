Ashura observed with religious fervour

Islamabad:Despite serious security threats from different militant religious groups, ‘Youm-e-Ashur’ was observed Wednesday (18th August, 2021) on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram in the federal capital territory with full sacred passion and fervour in a peaceful atmosphere.

Tight security gauges were taken in and around the Imambargah Markazia, G-6/2 as well as on the set route of the mourning procession. No untoward incident was reported during the ‘Majlis’ and mourning procession.

Muharram stands as a memento to mankind for the heroic struggle and martyrdom of Imam Hussein (A.S), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), against the corruption and destruction of human rights by a tyrant ruler.

Small processions started to gather in Markazi Imambargah in the morning from adjacent areas including Noorpur Shahan, Shahzad Town, Tarlai, Shah Allah Ditta and different areas of Rawalpindi too.

After reaching the mosque, a detailed sermon was delivered by the religious scholars in which rich tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S). They highlighted the significance of the day and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (A.S) and his followers to uphold the supremacy of Islam.

Later, a big procession was taken out from the Markazi Imambargah and mosque that passed through its traditional routes, Luqman Hakeem Road, Lal Quarters, 7th Avenue, Municipal Road, Melody and finally terminated at the Markzi Imambargah.

Hundreds of participants observed ‘Zanjir Zani’ at Lal Quarters Chawk to commemorate martyrs of Karbala’s sacrifice. The mourning procession later ended peacefully. ‘Shaam-e-Ghareeban’ was observed by religious scholar and narrated rationale of sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his family.

Thousand of people distributed ‘Niaz’ (food, milk, soft drinks and simple water) to the participants of mourning procession. It is pertinent to note here that people belonging to other schools of thought also participated in the mourning processions to express complete solidarity.

Health department of CDA has set up free medical camp as Imamia Students Organisation was also active in providing free medical assistance wherever required. Meanwhile, thousand of personnel of security agencies were deployed at the Imambargah and route of the procession to ensure security. Rangers troops as well as horse-riding personnel of Elite Force kept roaming around the sensitive areas and procession’s routes. While walk-through gates in three levels, were installed to check individuals entering the Imambargahs and participating in the mourning procession.

Over 2,200 armed personnel of law enforcing agencies and 6 Wings of Rangers and paramilitary took part in keeping peace on ‘Yaum-e-Ashur’ occasion. Markazi Imambargah and its surrounding areas were tightly protected with barbed wires, while routs of mourning processions were properly fenced with stringent security beside the fence.

All the roads and streets opening to Markazia Imambargahs were closed and even pedestrians were not allowed to sneak into the Imambargah through adjacent entries. Extra ordinary and well organized measures were taken by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) that no traffic hurdle was found even during the peak time and the traffic remained running on the parallel routs. The traffic was diverted effectively to keep the traffic in flow on different busy roads of the capital city.

Over 300 traffic personnel were deployed to keep the traffic smooth around Imambargahs and on procession routs, SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain told The News when asked. “Our motive was to facilitate the ‘Azadaars’ with batter management in the prevailing situation, following the strategy given by the Islamabad Police Chief”, the SSP (Operations) said when contacted.

The Islamabad administration took stern security measures to maintain peace in Imambargahs and fixed routes of the mourning processions and no one was allowed to enter into the procession. Rescue-1122 remained alert to help the people in any untoward incident while Rescue officials were deputed at every sensitive point of the routs.

Inspector General of the federal capital Police visited Markazi Imam Bargah and route of the procession with DIG (Operations) Afzaal Kausar, SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SSP (Operations) Farhat Kazmi, SP (City) Rana Wahab and other relevant officers. While, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat visited the area along with AC (City) and other administrative officers.