LOS ANGELES: Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was hospitalized on Tuesday night after being struck in the head by a line drive during the Athletics 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox. The 32-year-old American was taken off the field after being hit by a ball off the bat of Chicago outfielder Brian Goodwin in the second inning. Bassitt was conscious when loaded into the ambulance and received stitches at the hospital, said A’s manager Bob Melvin.