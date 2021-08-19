Problems ahead

This refers to the article ‘Food insecurity’ (August 15) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has expressed that the sitting government was busy monitoring election results instead of paying attention to the serious problem of food insecurity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently stated that food insecurity was on his priority list. The alarming situation before us is due to unplanned and unchecked urbanisation, a lack of attention to agriculture, and high population growth rates. The threat of water shortage has already been predicted by experts. The prime minister needs to walk the talk now to make Pakistan an agricultural country again.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA