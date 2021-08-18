Taliban enjoy rides in amusement parks

ISLAMABAD: Taliban members were seen on amusement park rides on Monday, a day after they captured Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul.

Videos of the joyrides were shared on the social media which went viral within no time. The Taliban fighters, some of them with weapons in hand, could be seen enjoying a ride on the electric bumper cars in the videos. In another video, Taliban fighters can be seen riding small merry-go-round horses. Recently, social media has been flooded with scenes from Afghanistan as the Taliban capture power. One video doing the rounds on the internet shows a few Taliban insurgents moving around the streets with a reporter’s microphone and asking people to share how happy they are under the ‘Taliban rule’. One of the companions of the said ‘reporters’ seems to be carrying a gun in his hand, although he keeps it lowered.