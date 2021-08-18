‘Pakistan-Afghanistan series to go as per schedule’

LAHORE: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has said that the ODI series against Pakistan would be played as per schedule.

The board said on Tuesday in a statement that the three-match ODI series against Pakistan would not be affected by the change in government in Afghanistan.

“Taliban love cricket and they are supporting their team. Our ODI series against Pakistan will go as per schedule in Sri Lanka. After two days’ gap due to the current situation in the country, the training camp of the national team will resume tomorrow,” ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari said.

Afghanistan will host Pakistan for three ODIs in the first week of September in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.