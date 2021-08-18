Call to allow businesses on Saturday, Sunday

LAHORE:Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) requested the government to allow retail businesses and shopping malls to operate on Saturday and Sunday this week as businesses will already remain closed for two days on account of Ashura. Further, the CAP also demanded the NCOC that the grocery sections in supermarkets also be allowed to operate as ‘essential services’ as was the case prior to the Fourth Wave.

In a letter to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), Chief Asad Umar, Chairman CAP Tariq Mehboob said the businesses are adversely affected with two off-days a week and additional off-days due to public holidays are also adding to the problems of retailers and allied sectors.

He stated that last week the businesses remained closed for three days on account of Independence Day, including two weekly off-days. The limited working hours and holidays are also putting pressure on the markets. Thus, increasing the crowd and resulting in more chances of spreading COVID-19. If the government increases the business hours it will reduce pressure of crowds from the markets, he added.