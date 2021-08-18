22 more fall victim to Covid in Sindh

As many as 22 more people died due to complications of Covid-19 in Sindh over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,497 in the province.

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday. He added that 22 more patients lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 6,497 that constituted a 1.6 per cent fatality rate. He said that 17,822 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and 1,471 cases emerged, which showed an 8.3 per cent detection rate.

Currently, 47,071 patients were said to be under treatment. Of them 45,672 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centres and 1,361 at hospitals. The condition of 1,207 patients was stated to be critical, including 97 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 1,471 new cases, 866 were reported from Karachi -- 281 from District East, 187 from District South, 134 from District Central, 113 from District Malir, 110 from District Korangi and 41 from District West.