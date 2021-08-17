Arbab says PM trying to bring in reforms

SUKKUR: GDA MPA and Special Assistant to the PM on Sindh’s Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim said the PTI has been trying to make the provincial assembly in order as well as strengthening the party in Sindh. Speaking to media persons after meeting with the GDA MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar in Ghotki, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying to bring reforms in the country. Talking about political alliance, he said the PPP itself at various occasions made alliances with the different parties, adding that an anti-PPP alliance in Sindh was in making to defeat the ruling elite in forthcoming general elections as well as in local bodies’ elections. He said the provincial government was responsible for the shortage of irrigation water in Sindh and also accused ministers and other PPP local leaders for stealing water from the share of poor farmers. The Special Assistant to the PM on Sindh’s Affairs said Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked him to strengthen the party in Sindh, saying Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar is a leader of Grand Democratic Alliance, which is a coalition partner of PTI in provincial and federal government. He said Pir Pagara was not unhappy over his appointment as Special Assistant to the PM on Sindh Affairs, saying he would receive guidance from him.