Minister for action against hate speech on social media

MUZAFFARGARH: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari Monday said strict action would be taken against those involved in sharing hatred material through social media to disturb peace. He was chairing a meeting to review security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shoaib Tareen, DPO Hassan Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abida Fareed and other officials. The minister, however, expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements. The minister stated that strict monitoring of social media was also being done to discourage elements disturbing peace especially during Muharram. Social media posts related to sectarianism and hatred material would not be allowed. The government will initiate strict action, he noted. Nine-year-old boy electrocuted: A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted at Basti Sanjarwala of Daira Din Panah on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Zohaib of Basti Sanjarwala touched wires of an electronic machine and died on the spot.