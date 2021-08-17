Muharram 7 procession concludes peacefully

JHANG: The main sensitive procession Muharram 7 concluded peacefully under aimed security provided by civil and military forces on Monday.

Due to religious history, the security of the top sensitive procession was being monitored at Federal Interior Ministry and Punjab Home Department levels. The mobile phone services were remained suspended in the city till the conclusion of the procession.

The traditional mourner procession of Zuljinah was taken out from Imambargah Muhajrin Railway Road of Old City area after morning prayer which was concluded at Imambargah Qadeemi Tanga Ada after marching through its traditional long routes of Shah Kabir, Shirin Masjid, Bab-e-Umar gate, Grain Market and City Police Station roads. The participants recited Noahs to remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala. Several small processions of Alam, Tazia and Shabhe/Ziarats also joined the main procession.

Sabeels of water, milk and cold drinks were set up on the way for the participants. All streets and entry points linking to the route of the procession were completely sealed. Police and other law enforcement agencies with the backup support of Pak Army and Rangers made foolproof security arrangements to protect the sensitive procession.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmed and District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk along with senior officers of Pak Army and Rangers continuously monitored the security and other arrangements on the spot.