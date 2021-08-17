Hundreds gather to mourn victims of Plymouth shooting

LONDON: There has been a heartfelt plea for change as hundreds gathered in Plymouth to pay their respects to the five people killed in one of the UK’s worst mass shootings.

Civic leaders, religious figures, politicians, emergency service workers and the military joined around 200 people outside the Guildhall in Plymouth city centre to hold a one minute’s silence.They gathered to mourn and reflect on last week’s devastating events when gunman Jake Davison, 22, launched his murderous spree in the Keyham area of the city.

Addressing the mourners outside the Guildhall, Keyham community leader Kevin Sproston said: “The solidarity, love and support shown by Plymouth and the UK towards Keyham has been overwhelming and we thank you for all your kind messages, it means a lot.“At the moment Keyham is grieving. We grieve because we love and grief is love. We are in

shock, feel guilty and angry about the events surrounding the deaths of our beloved community members because we love.

“It is that love and energy that we can now use to being about change. As a community we will look to restore and rebuild together. Collectively we will support each other and help bring back a community we want our children to inherit.”

Sproston, who is chair of the local neighbourhood watch scheme in Keyham, asked for the community to be left alone to grieve. “With grief in mind I would like to take this time of reflection to also ask that the residents of Keyham are left in grieve privately within their own homes,” he said.

Among those who had gathered outside the Guildhall were relatives of some of those who had died in last week’s shooting. Joining them was Shaun Sawyer, chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez and Plymouth MP Luke Pollard.

Mourners were welcomed by Councillor Terri Beer, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth. They all felt silent as five gongs, to represent each of the victims, were sounded and everyone paused for the minute’s silence. A further five gongs were then sounded.