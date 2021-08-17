Rescue 1122 service sought

MARDAN: Residents of Bakhshali area have demanded the authorities to depute Rescue 1122 ambulance at the local hospital.Local residents said that after the establishment of Swat Motorway, traffic accidents have become frequent in the Bakhshali area.

Naveedul Haq, a resident, said that in case they need ambulance, they are asked to take patients to the Chura area, wherefrom the Rescue ambulance then takes the patients to the desired location.The local people demanded the provincial government set up a station of Rescue 1122 at the Rural Health Centre in Bakhshali to assist people in cases of emergencies.