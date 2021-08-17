SBP to organise Academies Hockey Championship

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) would organise an Academies Hockey Championship in near future.

While talking to the media as the chief guest at the Independence Day male and female 5-a-side floodlight exhibition matches at Gojra Hockey Stadium on Monday, the DG said it would develop competition among the academies which would work hard to train their young players.

He announced that SBP would provide all necessary facilities at Gojra Hockey Stadium for the growth of Pakistan’s national game. “We will provide all missing facilities, including a scoreboard at Gojra Hockey Stadium,” he added. In the female match, AC XI defeated DC XI by 4-1. AC XI outplayed DC XI by a huge margin of 5-2 in the male match.