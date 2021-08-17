Naya Nazimabad XI win Independence Day match

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad XI defeated Omar Associates XI by seven wickets in an Independence Day Festival T20 match on August 14 at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium.

Omar Associates XI scored 147 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Nadeem Omar, Captain of Omar Associates, retired after scoring 32 runs off 32 balls with 3 fours. Sagheer Abbas, younger brother of former Pakistan Captain Zaheer Abbas, scored 25 not out.

Lt Col Aftab Hameed of Sindh Rangers scored 40 runs off 33 balls with two huge sixes and 4 fours. Qaiser, Kamal and Imran took one wicket each. Naya Nazimabad XI reached the target for the loss of three wickets in the last over of the match.

Ahmed Hayat scored 47 not out off 34 balls with one four and one six. Captain of Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib scored 39 runs off 40 balls with one four. Kamal scored 33 runs. Tahir Baksh took two wickets for 31 runs and Sagheer Abbas took one for 30 runs.

Former Deputy Governor SBP and President National Bank Saeed Ahmed was the Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony. The Man of the Match award was given to Ahmed Hayat. The Best Batsman award was given to Nadeem Omar and Arif Habib. The Best Bowler award was given to Lt Col Aftab Hameed and Kamal and the Best Fielder to Jahanzeb.