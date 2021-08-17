Services of Maulvi Abdul Haq for Urdu can’t be forgotten, says Wahab

Urdu is the only language that unites people living in all provinces of Pakistan, said Murtaza Wahab, administrator of Karachi and adviser to Sindh chief minister on law, environment, climate change and Coastal Development Department, while addressing a function on the 60th death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq at his mausoleum on Monday.

The administrator also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum. "The services of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq for the development and promotion of Urdu cannot be forgotten," he said. According to a press statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Wahab said Haq had dedicated his entire life to the service of Urdu and remained committed to giving Urdu its rightful place. "Maulvi Abdul Haq is one of the pioneers in making Urdu the national language of Pakistan. He can undoubtedly be called the pioneer of Urdu caravan.”

The establishment of the Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu, one of the oldest cultural institutions of the subcontinent, and Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (Fuuast), were established due to the efforts of Baba-e-Urdu. Wahab said the Fuuast was the place where Haq lived a comfortable life and spent his last days in the service of Urdu.

He said Haq had declared Urdu as a symbol of our nationality, a monument to our forefathers and a trustee of our traditions. “Maulvi Abdul Haq's greatest achievement is the transfer of the Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu to Pakistan whose library contains rare manuscripts of science and art," he added. He said that language was not only a means of expression but also a cultural identity of a nation. Urdu was not only a historical asset but also a modern developed language, it had the full potential of modern sciences and arts.

The administrator said the life of Maulvi Abdul Haq was the best example of his constant struggle with sincerity to achieve his goal. He did not compromise and always stood by his position. "We need the same kind of spirit and determination today" he added.