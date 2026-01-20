Stranger knocks, then opens fire on Indiana judge and wife

An Indiana judge and his wife were shot in broad daylight attack after a stranger knocked on the door of their home, authorities have said.

Judge Steven Meyer was hit in the arm and his wife, Kimberly, was shot in the hip when the suspect arrived at their home near Mill Pond Lake in Lafayette on Sunday.

Police say the man claimed he had the couple’s dog before suddenly opening fire with a shotgun through the door.

A chilling emergency call, obtained by CBS News, revealed the gunman claimed he had the couple’s dog before shots rang out moments later.

Police rushed to the home on Mill Pond Lake and found both victims injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are now said to be in stable condition.

Officers also recovered spent shotgun shell casings at the scene. Investigators say there were no known threats against Judge Meyer, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

A major search is under way for the suspect. The Lafayette Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from state police, local sheriff’s offices, prosecutors and the FBI.