King Charles' latest photos a statement on his health?

King Charles was seen drinking whiskey in Scotland for the second time since July 2025 as hosted a reception for those attending the Scotland Investment Forum.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said, "At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, His Majesty was joined by the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney."

It said, "Guests included investors, business representatives, and leaders from industries including technology, healthcare, and AI."

The statement added, "The King and the First Minister also met representatives from Rosebank Distillery - a local success story - and had the opportunity to taste a dram of whisky."

In July last year King Charles was spotted drinking a traditional Scottish “wee dram” of whisky during a community reception in Campbeltown, Argyll, as part of his royal duties in Scotland.

At the time videos circulated on social media showed the king drinking the whisky, but the official video shared by the royal family notably omitted the exact moment.

The video's thumbnail clearly showed the monarch lifting the glass to his lips, but that scene was absent from the footage once played.

The palace's decision to remove the exact moment showing a cancer patient drinking alcohol raised questions.

Health experts often advise cancer patients to limit or avoid alcohol altogether, depending on the treatment and diagnosis.

Royal observers questioned whether the King was now considered "out of the woods," or whether his doctors made no such restrictions on his diet and lifestyle.

Last month King Charles said his treatment for cancer can be reduced in 2026 as he talked about his experience living with the disease in a televised address.

Charles, 77, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February 2024, and made the latest announcement in a televised broadcast as part of a national cancer awareness campaign in Britain.