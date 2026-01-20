King Charles, Queen Camilla send message to King of Spain after train crash

Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday sent a message to King Felipe VI of Spain following the train crash in Andalusia.

At least 41 people were killed in southern Spain after a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming one on Sunday night in one of the worst railway accidents in Europe in 80 years.

"My wife and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the appalling train accident in Southern Spain and of the many lives so tragically lost in such a disaster. We offer deepest possible sympathy to all those who who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of their loved ones and our special thoughts remain with those who have been terribly injured in this dreadful accident," said the message also shared on the social media accounts of the royal family.

The statement added, "We also wish to pay a particular tribute to the emergency services who responded to so swiftly and courageously at the scene of the crash. We have the greatest admiration for those selfless service and unwavering commitment to helping others in their time of need. We had the people of Spain in our most heartfelt prayers and stand with you in deep sorrow at this painfully difficult time.

According to Reuters, the collision occurred in a hilly, olive-growing region accessible only by a single-track road, making it difficult for ambulances to reach the area, Iñigo Vila, national emergency director at the Spanish Red Cross, told Reuters.



