Two more die from COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi: As many as 572 new patients were reported positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the virus claimed another two lives from the region taking the death toll to 1,890.

The situation is much alarming as the average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been around 10 to 12 per cent for the last two weeks or so. In the Rawalpindi district, the positivity ratio has jumped to over 14.51 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Sunday that a total of 944 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours of which 137 were reported positive for the infection.