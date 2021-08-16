Anglo Arabic School celebrates I-Day

Islamabad : To commemorate the Independence Day, a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was organised at the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School.

Organised by Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Old Boys Association, the event among other was attended by Principal Manzoor Hussain, Abdul Waheed Malik, former principals, Nisar Nazish, Ch. Irshad Ahmed Khan and Finance Secretary, Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Old Boys Association, Ibad- ur-Rehman and Shazia Kanwal, head of the Montessori Wing of the school graced the ceremony with their presence. The event unlike events of yester years was a low-key affair due to observance of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). Only a handful of students and staff members attended the ceremony.

Addressing the function, Principal Manzoor Hussain said that 14th August is the most important day in our lives.

He said on this day, we emerged on the world map as a free nation. This day is the centre of our individual and collective happiness. He said we got Pakistan after many sacrifices, he added.

Other speakers in their speeches said that 14th August is a very important day for us because our elders had made unparalleled sacrifices in the cause of this freedom. They said we need to move society forward for the better. They added we have to make solidarity our principle for the security of our country. They said the young generation needs to embrace science and technology and keep up with the world.