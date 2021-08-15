Flag-hoisting ceremony at SNGPL head office

LAHORE : Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organised a flag hoisting ceremony at head office here on Saturday to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Managing Director, SNGPL, Ali J Hamdani was chief guest of the ceremony. In his speech, he urged the employees on working as a unit for betterment of the country and development of the company. MD praised the role of Quid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for independence of Pakistan and also praised the role of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in the field of Education which is actually the base for progress of any country.

The MD also said that company earned profit of Rs5,998 million in last financial year and hopefully will show better results in current financial year. He thanked Chairperson BOD Miss Roohi Raees Khan and other BOD members for supporting the SNGPL management initiatives for better results.

The MD emphasised on the equal role of female employees of SNGPL for the progress of the company.

He said that the war against coronavirus is not yet over so SOPs provided by the government must be strictly followed. He said that with the mutual efforts of the government and people, Pakistan will soon emerge victorious from this situation.

Ali J Hamdani planted sapling as well. The ceremony was also attended by Senior Management of the company and employees. Special arrangements were made to ensure strict compliance with SOPs.

Gifts distributed among prisoners: Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday visited Camp Jail Lahore and planted a tree in the lawn of the jail.

The minister inaugurated a barber shop, dining room and a laundry.

He distributed gifts among juveniles. Superintendent Jail Noor Hassan briefed on steps taken for the welfare of prisoners in the jail. Addressing a function at the jail, the minister said independence is a great blessing and Pakistan is ‘our identity all over the world’.

He said that the biggest migration in the history of the world took place at the time of establishment of Pakistan.

Pakistan gave us everything, but unfortunately we couldn't give it anything, now it is time to work together for the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan, he said. Juveniles of the prison sang the national anthem.