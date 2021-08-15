Dumper hits two youths to death

LAHORE : Two youngsters were hit to death by a speeding dumper in Shahdra police limits here on Saturday.

Police handed over bodies to the victims; families after completing legal formalities. The victims have been identified as Rizwan, 28, and Baba, 30, of Kot Pindi Das Road. They were on their way on a bike when they reached near Begum Kot Chowk, a speeding dumper hit them. As a result, one of the victims came under the wheels of the dumper while the other received injuries. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to injuries. Police responded to the emergency call and arrested driver Javed Iqbal and helper Sunny. Further investigation is underway.