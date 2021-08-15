We don’t hold ourselves accountable, laments KU VC

We can fulfil the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah if we practically follow his motto of ‘unity, faith and discipline’. To become a great welfare state, we have to follow the visions and philosophy of the father of the nation MA Jinnah.

These views were expressed by the vice chancellor of the University of Karachi, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on Saturday when he addressed a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day held at the lawn in front of the Administration Building.

The ceremony was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Hamd and Naat, and a minute’s silence was also observed. A large number of teachers and administrative staff were present on this occasion.

“In the present times, Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges, but the forces of Pakistan are making a new history of greatness and courage with its eternal sacrifices, for which the entire nation is grateful,” Prof Iraqi said.

“As a nation, we need to be united under the Pakistani flag. The enthusiastic sentiments of the nation on the occasion of Independence Day are commendable, and it is a sign of a living nation that it celebrates its Independence Day with full vigour and enthusiasm.”

Prof Iraqi observed that the purpose of creating Pakistan was not only for the region but also for an independent state where justice was provided based on equality, protection of the rights of minorities, and humanitarian relations were established based on Islamic principles.

He said other countries were far ahead of Pakistan in many ways and also strong economically, and the reason for these countries being economically stable was that they believed in hard work.

“We always talk about the accountability of others, but do not hold ourselves accountable, and if we want transparency in the system, then we have to start this process from ourselves.”

The KU vice chancellor said that today, on Independence Day, the people should also remember their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. “The spirit of freedom is growing rapidly in Kashmir and their spirits are rising and we are standing by their side.”

Meanwhile, speeches and quiz competitions were also conducted, while the Music Society of the Office of the Student Adviser released another national song ‘Shadbad Pakistan’ during the event.

The Drama Society of the Office of the Student Adviser presented a special drama on the occasion of Independence Day, which was much appreciated by the audience. The standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were fully observed throughout the event, according to a statement issued by the varsity.